Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

