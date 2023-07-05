Request (REQ) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,508.92 or 1.00037916 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08007282 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $710,738.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

