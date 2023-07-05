Relay Token Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $149.05 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.