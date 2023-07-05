RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCPFree Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $24,332,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

