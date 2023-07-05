RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $24,332,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

