QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $352.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137826 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $176.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

