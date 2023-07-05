QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $178.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,451.42 or 0.99997368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137106 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

