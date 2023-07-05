QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 757,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,851. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

