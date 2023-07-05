Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.