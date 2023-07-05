Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSFree Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.65. 146,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,043,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXSFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $2,298,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 229,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

