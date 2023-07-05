Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.65. 146,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,043,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $2,298,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 229,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.