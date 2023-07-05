PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 4.5%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 2,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 62,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.