Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Prudential Trading Down 4.1 %

PUK traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. 331,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,240. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.67) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

About Prudential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

