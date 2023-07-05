Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $75.38 during trading on Wednesday. 1,900,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,903. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1923 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

