Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 155,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,602. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

