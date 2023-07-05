ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.31 and last traded at $68.26. Approximately 32,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 22,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 1,079.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,740,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

