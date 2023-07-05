ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Stock Position Lowered by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,946 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes up about 1.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,581,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 337,209 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

