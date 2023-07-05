Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Progress Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 9.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $483,000.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

