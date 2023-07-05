Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PBH opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.