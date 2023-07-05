Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 98,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 83.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

