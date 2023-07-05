PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

PPX Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

