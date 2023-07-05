PotCoin (POT) Trading 143.7% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $344,746.66 and $17.19 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 143.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00340980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003270 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,547 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

