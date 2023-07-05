POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.63

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 20139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

POET Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

