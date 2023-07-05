Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. 1,939,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,032,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

