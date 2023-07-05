Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 149,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,384,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

