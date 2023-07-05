Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,476,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,390,000 after purchasing an additional 906,264 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 160,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.