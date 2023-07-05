Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $1.37 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,445. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

