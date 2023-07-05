PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in June

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMF. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $129,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

