PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:PCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $7.60.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
