PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 545,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $563,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $874,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $208,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

