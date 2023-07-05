PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $3.05. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 17,625 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 162,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

