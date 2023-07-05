PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $3.05. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 17,625 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $112.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 205,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

