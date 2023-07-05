Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

