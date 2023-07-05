Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $212.45

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.45 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.51). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.55), with a volume of 6,572 shares changing hands.

Personal Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £59.38 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

