Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $941.39 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $941.39 million and $3.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 938,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

