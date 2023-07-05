Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 18.4% during the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.