Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.