Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.27

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as low as C$11.40. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 271,014 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.80.

Pason Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.23. The firm has a market cap of C$925.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.4599746 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

