Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.27

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as low as C$11.40. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 271,014 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. National Bankshares raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.80.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$925.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. Analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.4599746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Pason Systems

(Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.