Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRS. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,731,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Partners Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,344. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

