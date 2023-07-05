Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

