Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

