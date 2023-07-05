Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5171 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The company has a market cap of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.74. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.24% of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex US index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to non-U.S. equities combined with a U.S OVF was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

