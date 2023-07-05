Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2631 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

About Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.