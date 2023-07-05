Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. 19,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Orocobre Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

