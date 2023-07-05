Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $139.51 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $6.64 or 0.00021828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $139.51 million and $13.47 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.04976035 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $16,209,856.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

