Orbler (ORBR) Trading 38.6% Lower Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $124.10 million and approximately $196,400.13 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

