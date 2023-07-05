OpenBlox Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $45,760.77 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

