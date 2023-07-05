Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.78

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.78 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.15 ($0.19), with a volume of 70966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.45 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.05. The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Adam Hill purchased 48,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £10,157.70 ($12,892.12). 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

