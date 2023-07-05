Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Trading Up 0.9%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 40,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 249,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olympus in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Olympus Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy system, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, operating rooms, repair and maintenance services.

