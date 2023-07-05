NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.70.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.