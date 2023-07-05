Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

