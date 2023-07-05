Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 34.5% in June

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,021. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 83,766 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

